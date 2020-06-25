Sarah P. ArnoldPine City - Age 85, passed away Wed. June 24, 2020 following declining health. Born on Aug. 2, 1934 in Towanda, PA. Sarah was the daughter of the late, Herbert & Jessie Simons Pierce. A 1952 graduate of Towanda High School, Sarah worked as a secretary most of her adult life. She was employed by Sylvania Electric Products, Westside United Methodist Church, Whitehall Mail Service and retired from SCT Boces after 20 years of dedicated service. A member of Westside United Methodist Church for over 50 years, Sarah was very active in her community, volunteering at RSVP, Bone Builders and AARP. She was a loving and devoted wife to Arthur Arnold who passed in 2017 following 63 years of marriage. Surviving are her loving children, daughter, Connie (John) Potter, FL; son, Bruce (Rosemary) Arnold, Campbell; son and caregiver, Wayne (Heather) Arnold, Pine City; 6 surviving grandchildren, Sharon Bowen, Susan Kane, Alisha, Courtney, Coby and Kylee Arnold; 7 great grandchildren, with three on the way; brother, Richard (Betsy) Pierce; brother-in-law, Gordon Berry; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents and husband, Sarah was predeceased by granddaughter, Brenda Goodwin; and sister, Eleanor Berry. Services will be held privately with burial at the Sheshequin Valley Cemetery Ulster, PA where Sarah will rest beside her beloved, Arthur.