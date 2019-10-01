|
Saundra L. Schuler (Macri)
Elmira - Age 80
Born on December 25, 1938 in Williamsport, PA to Joseph and Elizabeth Jacobs passed unexpectedly on Saturday, September 28th surrounded by her family.
Predeceased by husband Joseph Schuler Sr. and son Joseph Schuler Jr., brother Jeff Frey.
Survived by daughter and best friend Dianna Schuler and Lorie VanKeuren (Bob), Son Brian Schuler (Tracey). Sister Joanne Marsico (Don) of Harrisburg, PA, brothers Terry Jacobs of Copake, NY, Johnny Jacobs (Carol) of New Bloomfield, PA and Steve Frey of Elmira. Step mother Ro Jacobs of Hummelstown, PA. In-laws Mary Burchanowski, Shirley Mohney, Robert Schuler, Ronald Schuler (Alice), Gene Schuler. Grandchildren Orenda Bachert (Chuck), Joseph Schuler III (Danielle), Elaina Bachert (Jason), Lindsay Schuler (John), Brian Schuler Jr. (Jessie), Joely Schuler and Bobby Vankeuren. Great grandchildren Alex Lopez, Ayden Salecdo, Jack Bieber, Joey, Lincoln, Presley, Anna and Dallas Schuler. Special friends Janet Cleveland and Peggy Coral. Canine lap babies Josie, Molly, Zoey. Several nieces and nephews.
Sandy worked at SS Kressege in downtown Elmira for many years and retired from Kmart in Sayre. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were her pride and joy. Sandy enjoyed gardening, sunshine and shopping. She looked forward to her annual vacation to the beach with family.
Services held at Olthof Funeral Home 1050 Pennsylvania Ave Elmira, NY 14904.
Calling hours will be Thursday, October 3rd from 2 pm - 4:30 service following.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Chemung County SPCA and Humane Society, 2435 Rt 352, Elmira, NY 14903.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019