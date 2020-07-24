Scott A. Bigg
Horseheads - Scott A. Bigg age 58 of Horseheads born August 29, 1961 passed away unexpectedly on July 21, 2020. He is predeceased by his parents, William and Beverly Bigg, his brother William (Ed) Bigg and his sister Kimberly Shanks. He is survived by his wife of 30 years Debbie, his Queen, his children Tyler Bigg of Wheeling, WV and Erin (Sean) O'Brien of Elmira, and his grandchildren Isabella Bigg and Maggie and Nathan O'Brien. He is also survived by his sisters Pamela (Bob) Gaither and Cynthia (Michael) Apgar, Sister in law Diana (John) Stalter, Brothers in law Rick (Shelly) Bartlett, Wesley (Heather) Swartwood and Richard (Nancy) Swartwood, father and mother in law George and Angela Bartlett, aunt and uncle in law Gayle and Peter Hartman, close friends Miles and Lynn McNett and a large, loving extended family. Scott was a graduate of Notre Dame High School and Broome Community College. He served his country as an 8 year veteran of the US Coast Guard where he served as a Search and Rescue Aircrewman. He retired as a pathology assistant from Arnot Ogden Medical Center after 31 years. He also worked for the Central New York Eye Bank facilitating donations and the Chemung County Coroner's Office. He was a Member of the Horseheads Elks Lodge 2297. Scott enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling with Debbie, creating beautiful stained glass and many beautiful weekends on Waneta Lake. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS,NY on MONDAY JULY 27, 2020 from 2-5 PM. A Celebration of Scott's Life will be held at 5 PM. NYS requires that everyone must wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com
. He will be laid to rest at Woodlawn National Cemetery where Full Military Honors will be accorded Mr. Bigg.