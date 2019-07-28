|
|
Scott D. Roberts
Elmira - Age 54, passed away suddenly surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, July 19, 2019. Scott is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 23 years Leigh Gibson Roberts, whom he married on August 26, 1995 on the Viking Boat, Keuka Lake; father Duane C. Roberts of Minnesota with longtime friend Beth Eucker; daughter Justine Roberts of Minnesota; son Preston Roberts of Ohio with Claire Raack; brother and sister-in-law Tim, Sr. and Barbara Roberts of Minnesota; nephews, Tim Roberts, Jr. with wife Jenn and daughter Makenna of Iowa, Brad Roberts of Minnesota; sister-in-law Denise Gibson of Elmira with partner Carol Henson; beloved dogs, Dani and Jake; along with other extended family and many friends. He is predeceased by his mother DeeAnn Roberts, sister Brenda Roberts, father-in-law and mother-in-law Bill and Dian Gibson, and sister-in-law Dona Gibson. Scott worked for a number of years as a welder-fabricator at Cameron Manufacturing in Horseheads. He was a Harley motorcycle enthusiast. A motorcycle accident in 2011 changed Scott and Leigh's life forever. After his accident he spent 18 months in a brain rehabilitation center, fighting for his life. The last 8 years of his life he needed the use of a wheel chair. Despite his limitations, Scott was a very happy and upbeat person who enjoyed life every day. He was an inspiration to all who knew him. There will be no services. Those wishing may remember Scott with a donation to either, CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post NY 14870-9509, or the SPCA, 2435 Route 352, Elmira NY 14903.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 28, 2019