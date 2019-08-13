|
|
Scott D. Shumaker
Elmira, NY - Age 54 of Elmira, NY. He was born October 25, 1964 in Elmira, the son of Gayle and Ruth (Rathbun) Shumaker and passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 unexpectedly. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Kim (Scott) Shumaker; children Adam and Mallory Shumaker all of Elmira; parents Gayle and Ruth Shumaker of Elmira; brothers Mark (Debbie) Shumaker of Elmira Heights and Todd (Maressa Savino) Shumaker of Erin; sister Susan (Francis Connor) Wenzel of Waverly along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends and neighbors. Scott was employed with Corelle Brands (World Kitchen) and was formerly employed with Anchor Glass. He was an avid golfer, loved camping, the NY Yankees and the Buffalo Bills, but most importantly he was a loving and devoted husband and father. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Wednesday, August 14th from 4 to 7 pm. His funeral service will be held there on Thursday, August 15th at 10 am. Interment will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in Star-Gazette from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019