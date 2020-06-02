Scott Leigh Logue
1942 - 2020
Elmira - age 76, of the Town of Southport, NY passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 30, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, after a very courageous battle with Cancer. Scott was born on November 27th, 1942, the son of the late Hazel and Paul Logue. He graduated from Southside High School, and went on to become an Electrician with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 139. Scott was a "no nonsense" kind of guy. He was a devoted father and grandfather, who loved spending time with his family, and hosting get-togethers. He was a great cook! He enjoyed restoring old cars to street rods and was a member of the Chemung Valley Street Rods Club. He also liked spending time at the casinos! He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Scott was predeceased by his son, Scott C. Logue on August 27th, 2018 of LaPlata, Maryland. He is survived by his devoted daughter Sherri Logue, and her fiancé Mike Paulo of Elmira, NY, along with grandchildren Makenzie Bates (Austin) of NC, Amber, Taylor, and Scott Logue of MD; sister Diane Bower of Horseheads; several nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. Scott also leaves behind his faithful canine companion "Babe." Sherri would like to extend a special "Thank You" to her Uncle Bill Pedrick for his constant love and support during this very difficult time. Per Scott's wishes, there will be no public calling hours. A private memorial service & "Celebration of Life" will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CareFirst at 3805 Meads Creek Rd, Painted Post, NY 14870 in Scott's honor. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kalec Funeral Home.




Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.
