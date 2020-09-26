Sebastian A. "Subby/Tony" Marino



Horseheads - Born September 5, 1945, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at home after an extended illness. He is predeceased by father and mother Philip and Connie Marino, father-in-law and mother-in-law Edward and Shirley Makovitch, several aunts, uncles, and beloved dog Bella. Subby is survived by his wife of 52 years Eileen Makovitch Marino; daughter and son-in-law Erica and David Darmstadt with sons, Robert Darmstadt and the late Sean Phillips; brother Louis Gene Marino; best friends of over fifty years, Linda, and the late Frank, Raffa; in-laws, Edward and Corrine Makovitch and their daughter the late Theresa Makovitch Bonarski;… Thomas and Patty Makovitch, with their daughters, Jessica (David) Slawson and daughter, Julia; Melissa (Adam) Donegan, and daughter Ireland;… John and Deanna Makovitch;… Patrick and Diane Makovitch and his sons, Thomas and Connor. He has many special cousins, including his kidney donor John (Donna) Donahue. Subby was a proud Air Force veteran. He loved hunting and fishing, sharing his expertise with others teaching the NYS Hunter Safety Course. He was an avid NASCAR fan and loved watching the NY Yankees. For in- town family and friends there will be a Mass of Christian Burial held for Subby on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, 10:00 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, 604 Park Place, Elmira. Interment, with full military honors, will then take place for immediate family only at Woodlawn National Cemetery. Subby's family extends a very special thank you to the physicians and staff of Davita Dialysis Center and the Interventional Radiology Department at Arnot Ogden Medical Center. Also sincere appreciation to CareFirst Hospice for fulfilling Subby's wish to be at home. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to CareFirst Hospice, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post NY 14870 or to the Horseheads Animal Shelter, 150 Wygant Road, Horseheads NY 14845. Covid-19 protocol will be followed at church, masks required along with social distancing.









