Elmira - Age 92, of Elmira, NY, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the Chemung County Nursing Facility. She was born on October 14, 1926 to the late Frank and Sarah (Mosher) Brewer. Selma was predeceased by her husband, Clayton Randolph in 2002, and a son, Konrad Bachert Sr. She is survived by her sons, Robert (Liz) Brewer of Mt. Pleasant, NC, John (Diane Albano) Bachert of Elmira Heights, Rickey Leigh (Cheryl Hess Magaw) Bachert of Elmira and Danny Bachert of Springhill, FL; special daughter, Mikki Jo Randolph of Elmira; sister, Beverly (John) Stanley of Millerton, PA; former daughter-in-law, Penny S. Brewer; 13 grandchildren; special great-granddaughter, Cassandra "Pookie" Brewer and several great-grandchildren; loving & devoted dog that she called her grand boy, "Little Bit"; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. It was Selma's wish that no services be held. The family would like to thank the CCNF fifth floor nursing staff, Kim Colbath, Dr. Corbalan and Dr. Romeo for the care given to her. Arrangements have been entrusted to the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2019
