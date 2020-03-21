|
Seth Rosencrans Hoff
Elmira - Age 43, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Seth was born in Berkeley CA and grew up on the West Coast. He moved to Elmira for his high school years, graduating from Southside High School in 1995. Seth then moved back to the West Coast for a short time before returning to Elmira. He is survived by his mother Pamela J. Rosencrans and her husband Rick Kirschner of Snoqualmie WA; father Sheldon P. Hoff of Elmira; wife Lucy M. Hoff with her children, Arissa (Ryan) Hertlein and Dominic Clark; son Logan J. Hoff of Pine City; grandson Vince Hertlein; siblings, Danielle Hoff, Barry, Sheldon, John, Lorraine, and Laura Hoff. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, cousins and many good friends. Seth was known for his great sense of humor. He has been employed as a Correction Officer with the Chemung County Sheriff's Department for the last 16 years. The most important part of Seth's life was being a great dad for his son Logan, a loving husband to Lucy, and a devoted son and brother. Private funeral services will be held. A public service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020