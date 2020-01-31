|
|
SFC Herbert J. Eldridge
SFC Herbert J. Eldridge, born August 6, 1946 passed away January 22, 2020 at the San Francisco VA Medical Center in California due to complications from CLL. Herb was predeceased by his first wife, Edie Eldridge and his stepdaughter, Melissa Allen. He is survived by his current wife Charlene Eldridge of Fortuna, California and his son, Scott (Darlene) Eldridge, his daughter Kris (David) Miller, his stepson Buddy (Melanie) Allen, his grandsons Brandon Rhodes, Brian and Kyle Eldridge, his step-grandsons Alex and Joshua Allen, his step-granddaughters McKaleigh Miller, Wendy Stilts, Briana Allen and great-grandchild Wesley Cory (McKaleigh). He is also survived by his siblings Ron (Carolyn) Eldridge, Calla Andrus and Ernest (Donna) Eldridge Jr., along with several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews and friends whom he considered as family.
Herb was a graduate of Corning West High School and a proud service member of both the US Navy (Construction Electrician in the Sea Bees) and the US Army (SFC Drill Sergeant) from 1964-1982 as well as being a veteran of the Viet Nam War. Herb worked for the Town of Lindley Highway Department as a Motor Equipment Operator from 1996 until his retirement in 2011. He also worked as a truck driver for the IRTO in Painted Post from 1985-1996, was an independent truck driver from 1980-1985 and worked at Corning Natural Gas from 1967-1980.
Herb was a family man, a serviceman, a biker, and a friend. He is loved and he loved. He will be missed by everyone he touched.
There will be no funeral services, per Herb's wishes. Those wishing to, may make donations to , in his memory.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, 2020