Shara L. Buell
Elmira - Shara L. Buell, 68, of Elmira, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center, Elmira, NY.
Born on September 6, 1951 in Sayre, PA, the daughter Harry and Shirley Parfrey Ropp.
Donations may be made in Shara's memory to: , 10 E 40th St 11th Floor, New York, NY 10016 or .
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019