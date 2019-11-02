Services
Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home, Inc.
225 S. Main Street
Athens, PA 18810
(570) 888-2368
Resources
More Obituaries for Shara Buell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shara L. Buell


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shara L. Buell Obituary
Shara L. Buell

Elmira - Shara L. Buell, 68, of Elmira, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center, Elmira, NY.

Born on September 6, 1951 in Sayre, PA, the daughter Harry and Shirley Parfrey Ropp.

Donations may be made in Shara's memory to: , 10 E 40th St 11th Floor, New York, NY 10016 or .

Those wishing to send express memories or condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -