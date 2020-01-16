|
Sharon A. Brown
In life we loved you dearly; in death we love you still. In our hearts you'll hold a place, no one can ever fill. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn't go alone. Part of us went with you, the day God called you home. -Author Unknown
Sharon A. Brown, 62, of Troy, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Troy Community Hospital surrounded by her friends and family.
Sharon was born in Troy, PA., August 3, 1957, to Norman Brown and Alberta Baker. She moved to Martha Lloyd Community Services on February 1, 1988 and is where she spent 31 happy years.
Sharon enjoyed the holidays, and those who knew her best would say that Christmas was her favorite. There was just something about a nice Christmas tree that gave Sharon lots of joy. Sharon was affectionately known for playing with people's hair, giving hugs, and making those around her smile.
A celebration of Sharon's life will be held at Martha Lloyd in their gymnasium on January 24, 2020 at 1:00pm. Pepper's Funeral and Cremation Facility, Inc. are assisting Martha Lloyd and her family in making final arrangements.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020