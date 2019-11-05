Services
Kalec Funeral Home
705 E. Church St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-734-6196
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Sts. Peter & Paul's Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Sts. Peter & Paul's Church
Sharon A. Jennings


1943 - 2019
Sharon A. Jennings Obituary
Sharon A. Jennings

Horseheads - Age 76 of Horseheads died Thursday, October 31, 2019. She is survived by many family and friends, including her Godmother, Theresa Banik; predeceased by her parents, Phyllis & George Jennings and her brother, Dale Jennings. Sharon was a resident of the Able2, Eastburn House, worked at Capabilities and volunteered at Arnot Ogden Medical Center. The family will receive relatives and friends at Sts. Peter & Paul's Church, Thursday ,November 7th from 9 - 10 a.m. Followed at 10 a.m. with her Mass of Christian Burial there. Burial to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kalec Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019
