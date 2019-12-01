|
Sharon Ann Douglas-Wheeler
Erin - Lt. Deputy Sheriff
Age 50 of Erin, NY. She was born August 7, 1969 in Elmira, the daughter of Donald and Bertha (Bly) Phillips and passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at home after a courageous battle with cancer. She was predeceased by her mother Bertha Phillips and is survived by her husband Scott Wheeler; daughters Olivia and Andrea Douglas; stepchildren Kennedy and Kaden Wheeler; father Donald Phillips; sister Carol Peters; brothers Dan and Marc Phillips. Sharon retired from the Chemung County Sheriff's Office as a Lt. Deputy Sheriff after 28 years of service. She served 2 years with the Schuyler County Sheriff's Office. She was an avid horseman but most importantly she loved and supported her husband and daughters. Family and friends are invited to visit at Breesport Baptist Church, 1811 N. Chemung Rd., Breesport on Thursday December 5, 2019 from 1 to 4 pm. Her funeral and committal services will follow at 4 pm. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019