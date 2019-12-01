Services
Barber Funeral Home
413 S. Main St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-4801
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Douglas-Wheeler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Ann Douglas-Wheeler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Ann Douglas-Wheeler Obituary
Sharon Ann Douglas-Wheeler

Erin - Lt. Deputy Sheriff

Age 50 of Erin, NY. She was born August 7, 1969 in Elmira, the daughter of Donald and Bertha (Bly) Phillips and passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at home after a courageous battle with cancer. She was predeceased by her mother Bertha Phillips and is survived by her husband Scott Wheeler; daughters Olivia and Andrea Douglas; stepchildren Kennedy and Kaden Wheeler; father Donald Phillips; sister Carol Peters; brothers Dan and Marc Phillips. Sharon retired from the Chemung County Sheriff's Office as a Lt. Deputy Sheriff after 28 years of service. She served 2 years with the Schuyler County Sheriff's Office. She was an avid horseman but most importantly she loved and supported her husband and daughters. Family and friends are invited to visit at Breesport Baptist Church, 1811 N. Chemung Rd., Breesport on Thursday December 5, 2019 from 1 to 4 pm. Her funeral and committal services will follow at 4 pm. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -