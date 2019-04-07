|
|
Sharon Ann Simons
Horseheads - age 63 of Horseheads, NY. She was born December 10, 1955 in Elmira, daughter of the late William J. and Frances (Wead) Simons and passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at Elderwood in Waverly. She is survived by her sisters Frances Sheaer, Gertrude Miller, Nancy Simons, Lou (Edward) Morseman, Janet Simons and Sandy (Billy) Simons-Smith; brother William Simons; along with several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Wednesday, April 10th from 1 to 3 and 6 to 7:30 pm. A time of sharing will be from 7:30 to 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may remember Sharon through donations to the Children's Miracle Network, Food Bank of the Southern Tier or the Patient Services Fund at Falck Cancer Center
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019