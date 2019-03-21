|
Sharon Ann Smith
Frackville - Sharon Ann Smith , 75, of Frackville formerly of Millerton PA passed away Saturday at home surrounded by her family.Born in Canton, PA, September 29, 1943, She was the daughter of the late David Austin and Vera (Rutty) Austin Mahar.She was preceded in death by her husband Carlyle D. Ripley Jr.; 2 brothers Dennis and William Austin; Granddaughter Cheyenne Mobus.
Survived by daughter Tonia and Richard Getter Jr of Frackville; Sons Carlyle Ripley III (Carol) of Elmira, NY; son Todd and Shonette Ripley of Salt Lake City, UT; Brothers Gerald Austin of MT; Vernon Austin (Shirley) of NY; sister Charlene and John Ketter of NY . Grandchildren Marissa Mobus (Fan); Ronald and Stephanie Getter III of Pa, Ronald and Laura Getter IV of PA, Kara Ripley of UT, along with several others she considered grandchildren. Numerous great grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews.
A celeberation of her life will be held at the convenience of the family. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Thomas Golisano Hospitality House 1120 Goodman St. South, Rochester, NY 14620.
Nice Hart Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.nicehartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019