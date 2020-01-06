|
|
Sharon I. Mull
Elmira Heights - Age 80, of Elmira Heights, NY passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Sharon was born on December 25, 1939 in Tioga, PA, daughter of the late Robert and Shirley (Freese) Carpenter. Sharon was also predeceased by her husband, Nelson in 2011. She is survived by her son, James (Jerri) Mull; grandchildren, Jushua and Alyssa Mull; sister-in-law, Joyce Carpenter. Sharon's wish for no services be held for her. Arrangements are with the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020