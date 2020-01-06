Services
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 733-4629
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Mull
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon I. Mull

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon I. Mull Obituary
Sharon I. Mull

Elmira Heights - Age 80, of Elmira Heights, NY passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Sharon was born on December 25, 1939 in Tioga, PA, daughter of the late Robert and Shirley (Freese) Carpenter. Sharon was also predeceased by her husband, Nelson in 2011. She is survived by her son, James (Jerri) Mull; grandchildren, Jushua and Alyssa Mull; sister-in-law, Joyce Carpenter. Sharon's wish for no services be held for her. Arrangements are with the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -