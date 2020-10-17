1/
Sharon L. Bauer
Sharon L. Bauer

Watkins Glen - Sharon L. (Smith) Bauer, age 70 of Watkins Glen, entered into rest on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 23, 1949 in Corning, NY to the late Theodore and Carrie Smith. She is survived by her husband Robin Bauer; son Christopher (Candy) Bauer; daughter Laura (Ansel) Grover; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her sister, Caroline Warden; brothers, William Smith, Robert (Vicky) Smith, and Donald (Sharon) Smith;, sisters in law, Shirley Smith and Susan Bauer; brother in law, Steven (Catherine) Zaffarano; as well as many nieces and nephews. Sharon had an incredible love for all animals, for gardening, and especially for Christmas. Per her wishes there will be no memorial service or calling hours, however a celebration of her life will be planned at a later date when circumstances permit. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home, Montour Falls.To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderscottzinger.com




Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home
122 N. Genessee St.
Montour Falls, NY 14865
607-535-2396
