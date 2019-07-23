Services
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 733-7566
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
Sharon L. Oakwood


1938 - 2019
Sharon L. Oakwood Obituary
Sharon L. Oakwood

Pine City - Oakwood, Sharon L., 81, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 16, 1938 to the late, Mary Jane and Donald Wilkinson. She was also predeceased by her son, Mark Ury; and brother, Don Wilkinson.

She is survived by her daughter, Bonny Brothers; her sister, Peggy Messer; three grandchildren who she adored, Daniel Brothers, Bridget and Tom Capawana and Marley Brothers; three great-grandchildren, Douglas Capawana, Parker Capawana and Charlotte Brothers; her niece, Briana Messer and two great-nephews, Jack and Patrick; as well as several special nieces and nephews along with many friends.

Sharon was a retired NYS Corrections Officer, an active member of the PAUMC, member of Eastern Star serving in many positions through the years. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Clemens Center. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Southern Tier Aids Program, 310 Pennsylvania Avenue, Elmira, NY 14904.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 4 pm to 7 pm at Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue, Elmira. A funeral service celebrating Sharon's life will be on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 1 pm at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow in the Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Sharon's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 23, 2019
