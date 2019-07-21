|
Sharon L. Schwartz
Albuquerque, NM - Sharon L. Schwartz, age 67, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019. Sharon was a veteran teacher at Candor Elementary School in Candor, NY. Where she also donated winter coats, books, and other classroom necessities for her students. A passionate and devoted volunteer for St. Vincent de Paul in Albuquerque, NM, she would often supplement the Society's assistance with her own gifts. On Sharon's daily neighborhood walks, she would pick up trash and pull weeds, actively working to make the neighborhood and city she loved more beautiful. Her smile, her laugh and sense of humor were special. She is survived by her husband, Peter; her children, Joseph, Christine, and Nicholas; her grandson, Louis; and 9 brothers and sisters. She also leaves many other relatives and friends behind. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Margaret Busch. Her Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, 12:00 p.m., at St. Joseph on the Rio Grande at 5901 St. Josephs DR. NW. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sharon's name to the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Please visit our online guest book for Sharon at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
