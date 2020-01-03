|
|
Sharon Lee (Barnes) Kellogg
Millerton - Was born September 20, 1943 in Elmira, NY the daughter of the late Melvin and Charlotte Barnes, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY. Her son Jeffrey Kellogg, granddaughters Charlotte Brant and Tia Brant; brothers Richard and Michael Barnes preceded her in death. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Kenneth P. Kellogg; beloved daughter Michelle (Terry) Brant; grandchildren Jeffrey (Tabitha) Brant, Raylene Brant and Sarai-Ann Brant and Emily Brant; great granddaughter Jocelyn Brant; sister Sue Ann (Robert) Sterling; along with several nieces and nephews. Sharon was a faithful member of the Millerton Wesleyan Church. Always thinking of others, Sharon would contact people in the church and check on them daily, always ending the call with a prayer. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service celebrating Sharon's life on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 6:00 pm in the Millerton Wesleyan Church, 5174 Main Street, Millerton, PA 16936. Pastor Larry Johnson will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be directed to the Memorial Giving at , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Sharon's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020