Services
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 733-7566
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
6:00 PM
Millerton Wesleyan Church
5174 Main Street
Millerton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Kellogg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Lee (Barnes) Kellogg


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Lee (Barnes) Kellogg Obituary
Sharon Lee (Barnes) Kellogg

Millerton - Was born September 20, 1943 in Elmira, NY the daughter of the late Melvin and Charlotte Barnes, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY. Her son Jeffrey Kellogg, granddaughters Charlotte Brant and Tia Brant; brothers Richard and Michael Barnes preceded her in death. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Kenneth P. Kellogg; beloved daughter Michelle (Terry) Brant; grandchildren Jeffrey (Tabitha) Brant, Raylene Brant and Sarai-Ann Brant and Emily Brant; great granddaughter Jocelyn Brant; sister Sue Ann (Robert) Sterling; along with several nieces and nephews. Sharon was a faithful member of the Millerton Wesleyan Church. Always thinking of others, Sharon would contact people in the church and check on them daily, always ending the call with a prayer. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service celebrating Sharon's life on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 6:00 pm in the Millerton Wesleyan Church, 5174 Main Street, Millerton, PA 16936. Pastor Larry Johnson will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be directed to the Memorial Giving at , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Sharon's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olthof Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -