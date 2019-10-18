|
|
Sharon Lee Levanduski
April 24, 1940 - October 9, 2019
Sharon passed away at the Villages Cornerstone Hospice at the age of 79. She was born in Elmira, NY to Larry & Jane Sutherland Wales. She lived most of her life in the Elmira, and Big Flats NY area, moving to FL in 1983. Sharon was a loving, caring wife & extremely devoted mother. Everyone who knew her liked her. SHE WILL BE MISSED.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, John; sons John (Debby), Michael (Linda), Stanley (Angie) & Steven; 6 Grandchildren & 8 Great Grandchildren; sister Pamela Farlow; sisters-in-law Mary Anne (Bob) Coughlin, Rita Mapes. She was an Honor graduate, (AAS in nursing) at Corning Community College, Corning, NY. Sharon worked 30 years as an ICU nurse; 10 at Arnot Ogden Hospital in Elmira, NY & 20 at Florida Hospital Waterman in Eustis, FL.
In the Villages, she was a member of the Strollers Band & a charter member of the New Horizons Band. She played softball & pickle ball. She loved playing card games & was in several Bridge groups. She loved Sudoku & other puzzles. Sharon loved animals (Heidi, Maryjane, Buttons & others)
She was a communicant of St. Marks Church in the Villages. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the in her name.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019