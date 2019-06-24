|
Sharon M. Montgomery
Breesport, NY - Sharon M. Montgomery, age 73, of Breesport, NY passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019. She was born in Canandaigua, NY to the late, Donald and Hyacinth Hiler.
Sharon is survived by her loving daughters, Lisa (Gary) Brown of Burdett, NY, Rebecca (Jeff) Kipferl of Breesport, NY, and Brenda (John) Joly of Lansing, NY; grandchildren, Ben (Sam), Ashley (Cody), Philip (LeAnn), Melinda (Rich), Nicholas and Gavin; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She attended Marcus Whitman School in Rushville, NY. Sharon enjoyed reading, traveling, and spending time with her family. She was a loving mother and grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her. A memorial service celebrating Sharon's life will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 AM at First Baptist Church, 221 West South Street, Montour Falls, NY 14865. Sharon's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on June 24, 2019