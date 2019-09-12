|
Sharon Mosher
Elmira - Age 78 of Elmira, NY. She was born November 6, 1940 in Elmira, daughter of the late Harry and Lorraine (Wade) Derr and passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her husband James in March 1995 and brother-in-law Jack Kane in November 1995. She is survived by her children and their spouses Susan and Michael Gonzalez of Elmira, James and Mary Mosher of Bainbridge, NY, Patricia and William Redder of Pine City; grandchildren Joseph and Katherine Sullivan along with Katie's fiancée Bodee Nichols, Wyatt and Peyton Mosher also great grandson Waylon Nicholas. She is also survived by her sister Patricia Kane; brother and sister-in-law Frank and Linda Derr; aunts Lucinda Milton and Barbara Hartman along with several nieces and nephews. At her request, there will be no services. She will be buried in Woodlawn Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may remember Sharon through donations to the Elmira Animal Shelter, 842 Linden Pl., Elmira, NY 14901. Her family will receive friends at Susan's home, 600 W. Washington Ave., Elmira on Sunday, September 15th from 2 to 4 pm.
Published in Star-Gazette from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019