Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home
212 E. 4th St.
Watkins Glen, NY 14891
607-535-4331
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home
212 E. 4th St.
Watkins Glen, NY 14891
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home
212 E. 4th St.
Watkins Glen, NY 14891
Sharon R. (Swarthout) Laughlin


1951 - 2019
Sharon R. (Swarthout) Laughlin Obituary
SHARON R. (SWARTHOUT) LAUGHLIN

WATKINS GLEN - Age 68, of Baker Hill Road, Watkins Glen, went home to the Lord August 7, 2019. She was received in Heaven by her husband Wesley, parents Lamont and Luella Swarthout, in-laws Violet and Benjamin Laughlin, siblings Larue, Ted, Barbra, and David (Kathy), and brother-in-law Benjamin.

She is survived by her son Michael Laughlin of Watkins Glen and daughter Rebecca Laughlin of Cayuta; step-children, Charles (Lysa) Bassett, and Lori (George) Brandell, all of Washington; her faithful companion Boomer; her fur-grandchildren; 7 brothers and sisters, Gordon (Betty) Swarthout of Beaver Dams, Gladys (Richard) Easling of Beaver Dams, Deedee Allington of Painted Post, Kenneth (Nancy) Swarthout of Corning, Keith (Carol) Swarthout of Beaver Dams, Cynthia Baker of Addison, Frances "Sue" Laughlin of Maryland; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was a member of the Beaver Dams United Methodist Church. Sharon retired from the Watkins Glen Central School District and Schuyler Hospital.

The family will receive friends and relatives at the Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, 212 E. 4th St., Watkins Glen on Tuesday (August 13th) from 12pm-2pm; followed by a funeral service at 2pm at the funeral home. Burial at Beaver Dams Cemetery, followed by a reception.

You may sign a guestbook or express condolences to the family online at www.RoyceChedzoy.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 10, 2019
