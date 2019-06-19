Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Valley Community Church
1215 Julian R Allsbrook Highway
Weldon, NC
Visitation
Following Services
Valley Community Church
1215 Julian R Allsbrook Highway
Weldon, NC
Sheila Doty Dilmore Obituary
Sheila Doty Dilmore

Roanoke Rapids - Sheila Doty Dilmore, 76, went to be with the Lord on June 15, 2019, after a courageous 5 year battle with Alzheimer's. She was formerly of Big Flats, New York and Seneca Castle, New York, and was the widow of Robert Theodore Dilmore.

The service to celebrate the life of Sheila Dilmore will be held at 3:00 pm, Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Valley Community Church with Pastor David Schmoltz presiding. The family will receive friends following the service.

Online condolences may be sent to hockadayfs.com, select "Obituaries".

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Valley Community Church Forward Fund, 1215 Julian R Allsbrook Highway, Weldon, NC 27890.

Arrangements are under the care of Hockaday Funeral and Cremation Service.
Published in Star-Gazette on June 19, 2019
