Services
Baird Funeral Home
36 Water Street
Dundee, NY 14837
(607) 243-7369
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Tyrone Fire Hal
3502-3576 NY-Rte. 226
Watkins Glen, NY
View Map
Sheila Elaine Davis


1947 - 2019
Sheila Elaine Davis Obituary
Sheila Elaine Davis

Hammondsport - Sheila Elaine Davis, 72, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at the Penn Yan Manor.

A Celebration Reception of Sheila's life will be held on Sunday, July 28th from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the Tyrone Fire Hall, 3502-3576 NY-Rte. 226, Watkins Glen, NY 14891.

Arrangements are by the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee, NY; to read full obituary and leave online condolences visit www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 23, 2019
