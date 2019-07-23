|
Sheila Elaine Davis
Hammondsport - Sheila Elaine Davis, 72, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at the Penn Yan Manor.
A Celebration Reception of Sheila's life will be held on Sunday, July 28th from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the Tyrone Fire Hall, 3502-3576 NY-Rte. 226, Watkins Glen, NY 14891.
Arrangements are by the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee, NY; to read full obituary and leave online condolences visit www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 23, 2019