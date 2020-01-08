|
Sheila Kennedy
Corning - Age 67, of Corning, NY died Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Elcor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Sheila was born on January 5, 1952 in Corning to the late Melvin and Cecil (Ward) Kennedy. She was predeceased by her sister and brothers, Dorothy DePue, Bill and Bob Kennedy. Sheila is survived by her sisters, Caroline Kennedy, Carol DePue, Patricia Wilson, Jeannette Kennedy and brother Cliff Kennedy, many nieces, nephews and family friends. She was a graduate of Corning Free Academy and worked as an Underwriter for Travelers Insurance Company for many years. Sheila loved nature, gardening and most importantly helping others by sharing her faith in God. She will be missed by all who knew her and loved her, but she is in a better place now. In honoring her request there will be no services. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020