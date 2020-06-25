Sheri Ann Vennel
Sheri Ann Vennel

Elmira - Sheri Ann Vennel, age 52, of Elmira and formerly of Van Etten died Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Elcor in Horseheads, NY. She was born in Waverly, NY the daughter of the late Grant A. and Elizabeth C. Vennel, Sr.

Sheri is survived by three daughters: Holly Hawthorne, Dixie Parker, Patricia Parker; two grandsons; three siblings: Wendy Clark, Jodie (Paul) Ruiz, Grant (Tanya) Vennel, Jr.; nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held. Inurnment is in La Row Cemetery, North Van Etten, New York.




Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Allen-Manzer Funeral Home
56 N. Main St.
Spencer, NY 14883
607-589-4900
