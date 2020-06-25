Sheri Ann Vennel



Elmira - Sheri Ann Vennel, age 52, of Elmira and formerly of Van Etten died Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Elcor in Horseheads, NY. She was born in Waverly, NY the daughter of the late Grant A. and Elizabeth C. Vennel, Sr.



Sheri is survived by three daughters: Holly Hawthorne, Dixie Parker, Patricia Parker; two grandsons; three siblings: Wendy Clark, Jodie (Paul) Ruiz, Grant (Tanya) Vennel, Jr.; nieces and nephews.



A private family service will be held. Inurnment is in La Row Cemetery, North Van Etten, New York.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store