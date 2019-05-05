|
Sheriden A. "Sher" Rohde
St. Petersburg, FL - SHERIDAN A. "Sher" Rohde Age 70 of St. Petersburg, Florida formerly of Corning, NY passed away on Wednesday February 27, 2019. Sher was born September 17, 1948 in Corning, NY the daughter of the late Gerald W. and Shirley A. Heting Rohde. She was a graduate of Corning East High School Class of 1966. Sher was a former secretary at Corning Inc. and also worked at Alberta's of Corning and Sorge's Restaurant in Corning, NY. She was full of life and always wanting to do for other people what she could do, she loved to cook, bake, chrochet, and she would be the first one to party always wanting to have a good time. The last six months of her life were so hard for health wise because she had COPD and Congestive Heart Failure which took her to Heaven to be with her Mom, Dad, Nona, and Princess. Sher is survived by her brother Thomas Rohde of St. Petersburg, Florida; sister and brother-in-law: Kitty Rohde Kosty and Jerry Rohde Kosty of Horseheads, NY; 3 Nieces, 7 Grand Nieces, 3 Grand Nephews ; several aunts , uncles , cousins , and many friends . A Memorial Service will be held this summer at a time to be announced. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .
Published in Star-Gazette on May 5, 2019