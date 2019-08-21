|
Sherri Van Dusen Hughes
Dover, PA - Sherri Van Dusen Hughes passed away suddenly Friday, August 16, 2019 at age 55. She is survived by her husband, Brian M. Hughes; a daughter, Sadie S. Hughes; her parents, Charles and Sue (Everett) Van Dusen; a brother, David L. Van Dusen, his wife Sarah, and their daughters, Clare and Grace.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 AM Thursday, August 22, 2019 at River of God Church, 747 Wertzville Road, Enola, with her Pastor, Tim Halbfoerster officiating. Viewing will be 10-11:00 AM. Burial will be held at 2:00 PM in Parkville Cemetery, Dover. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, Pennsylvania is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019