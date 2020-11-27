Sherrill "Sherry" E. (Stevens) Palmer



Ridgebury Twp, PA - Sherrill "Sherry" E. (Stevens) Palmer, of Ridgebury Township, PA, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital. Sherry was born in Elmira NY. She was retired from the Elmira Psychiatric Center. She and Christopher E. Palmer were married on July 2, 1989 at enjoyed 31 years together. She enjoyed her dogs, alpaca's, spending time at the Ridgebury Sportsman's Club and loved to have fun with her family and friends.



Survivors include her husband Chris Palmer of Ridgebury, PA, sisters Patty (Steve) Vetukevic of Pine City, NY, Kathy (Ron) Allison of Addison, NY, special Friends, Melissa Morgan, Melinda Morgan and Teri Gurski, nieces, nephews and friends.



She was predeceased by her parents, and a brother, Robert Stevens.



In accordance with her wishes there will be no funeral services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc., 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894.



Memorials in Sherry's memory may be made to the Bradford County Humane Society, US 220, Athens. PA 18850.









