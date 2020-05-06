|
Sherry L. Burnett
Elmira - Age 55, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was predeceased by her mother, Patricia Zwanka; and grandmothers, Mimi and Aggie. Sherry is survived by her step-father, Charles Zwanka; son, Nick (Ondie) Nemier; daughter, Sarah Burnett; brother, Chip (Kim) Zwanka; and sister-in-law, Jamie Ross, all of Elmira. Sherry is also survived by her loving granddaughters, Hailey, Lilyana, and Ryleigh, and soon to be born her first grandson, Grayson; niece and nephews Cody, Lexus, Dylan, Jaxon, Payton; and a very special cousin, Robin Emen. She was born in Waverly to the late Patricia Zwanka and lived in Athens for a short period, after which she made Elmira her home. Sherry was a 1982 Southside High School graduate. She loved the outdoors but most of all just loved being with family. Big family cookouts in the summer time made her happy. Sherry was a longtime employee of St. Joseph's/Arnot Ogden hospitals where she worked until she was not able to work. The family would like to say thank you to Chemung County Health Department nurses for all of their help, along with the Arnot Ogden nurses on 4D and a very special thank you to the Falck Cancer Center. Private visitation will be held at the convenience of the family at Olthof Funeral Home. A Graveside Service celebrating Sherry's life will be held at Fitzsimmons Cemetery at a later date and time to be announced. Sherry's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 6 to May 10, 2020