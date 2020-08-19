Shirley A. Hannon
Elmira Heights - Shirley A. Hannon Age 73 of Elmira Heights passed away on Sunday August 16, 2020. Shirley was born in Elmira on October 26, 1946 the daughter of the late Leo Comfort and Barbara Presher Comfort VanTreese. She graduated from Elmira Free Academy in 1964. On December 30, 1968 she married George Hannon. Over the years Shirley worked at the A&P Plant until it closed. Shirley then worked as a home health aide before joining United Cerebral Palsy, working at the Ithaca Road location until Hoffman House was opened. So often in service to others, she retired briefly before taking a part-time position at Bethany Manor. While Shirley always met her employment obligations with integrity and commitment, her family was her first priority and source of joy. She also loved camping during NASCAR at Watkins Glen, going on cruises and socializing with friends. In addition to her parents, Shirley was also pre-deceased by her sister Sharon Loos; brothers: Gary and Robert Comfort; step-father Elmer "John" VanTreese and by a great-granddaughter Ava Phillips. Shirley is survived by her husband George; son George Hannon Jr.; daughters and sons-in-law: Lorrie and Tim Cribb; Christine Hannon; Kimberly and Gary Shearer; grandchildren: Jordan Phillips; Adam, and Allison Shearer; great-granchildren: Keegan Phillips, Jordan Hill-Phillips, and Emery Phillips; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Saturday September 5, 2020 from 2-3PM. A Memorial Service will be held at 3PM with the Pastor David Sullivan officiating. Words of Condolence and memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com