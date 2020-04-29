Services
Ness-Sibley Funeral Home
23 South St
Trumansburg, NY 14886
(607) 387-8151
Shirley A. Switzer


1938 - 2020
Trumansburg - Shirley A. Switzer of Trumansburg went home to be with the Lord on April 26, 2020 at the age of 81. Shirley was born in Cortland on June 16, 1938, Shirley was the daughter to the late Benjamin and Anna (Ninegar) Adams. A secretary for many years before becoming a partner in farming with her husband in Trumansburg for many years. An active member at Trumansburg Calvary Baptist Church, heavily involved in Awana and served as church secretary. Shirley is survived by her husband of 60 years, Kenneth Switzer; her children, Karen R. (Gerald) Switzer-Fisher, Kenneth T. (Susie) Switzer Jr.; grandchildren, Philip Fisher, Rachel (Ryan) Fisher-Questiaux, Benjamin Fisher, Brianna Switzer and Alleah (Cody) Prescott; great grandchild, Zane Prescott; sisters-in-law, Jeanette (John) Thorp and Pamela (Tom) Switzer; brother-in-law, Ralph C. Switzer Jr.; numerous beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents Shirley was preceded in death by her siblings, Albert Adams, Ellen King, Harold Adams and Henrietta Kelley. A Memorial Service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church in Trumansburg at a later date. Burial will be held privately for family.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Shirley's memory to Calvary Baptist Church P.O. Box 413, Trumansburg, NY 14886 or directly to the family to assist with final expenses. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151, or visit www.ness-sibley.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -