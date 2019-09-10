|
|
Shirley Ann Wich
Town of Montour - Shirley Ann (McElveen) Wich, 93, formerly of Town of Montour, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Horseheads. She was born in Elmira, NY on October 15, 1925, the daughter of John Franklin McElveen and Agnes Helen Lee. She graduated from high school in 1943. On September 5, 1947, she married Richard Wich in Elmira. Shirley was a lifelong housewife, caring for her husband and children.
Surviving are two sons, Bruce R. Wich and his wife Julianne of Montour Falls, and Blair R. Wich and his wife Dee of Gilbert, SC; six grandchildren, Aimee, Megan, Richard, Jarod, Jackson and Elizabeth; dear friends, Phyllis and Norrie; and by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, beloved husband, Richard in 1983, daughter, Beth Ann Kuster in 2002, and sister, Gwendolyn Rosser.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Elmira. Arrangements are under the direction of Vedder and Scott Funeral Home, Montour Falls, NY. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderandscottfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 10, 2019