Services
Vedder and Scott Funeral Home
122 N. Genessee St.
Montour Falls, NY 14865
607-535-2396
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Wich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Ann Wich


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Ann Wich Obituary
Shirley Ann Wich

Town of Montour - Shirley Ann (McElveen) Wich, 93, formerly of Town of Montour, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Horseheads. She was born in Elmira, NY on October 15, 1925, the daughter of John Franklin McElveen and Agnes Helen Lee. She graduated from high school in 1943. On September 5, 1947, she married Richard Wich in Elmira. Shirley was a lifelong housewife, caring for her husband and children.

Surviving are two sons, Bruce R. Wich and his wife Julianne of Montour Falls, and Blair R. Wich and his wife Dee of Gilbert, SC; six grandchildren, Aimee, Megan, Richard, Jarod, Jackson and Elizabeth; dear friends, Phyllis and Norrie; and by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, beloved husband, Richard in 1983, daughter, Beth Ann Kuster in 2002, and sister, Gwendolyn Rosser.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Elmira. Arrangements are under the direction of Vedder and Scott Funeral Home, Montour Falls, NY. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderandscottfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vedder and Scott Funeral Home
Download Now