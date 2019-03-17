|
|
Shirley B. Turner Dufton
Horseheads - Shirley B. Turner Dufton, age 92 passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. With an extremely modest upbringing and little to call her own, a lot of love emerged in the heart of a young girl from East Branch, NY. She was born October 2, 1926. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald F. Dufton; parents, Harry and Mary Turner; sister, Arlene Turner Johnston; and grandson, Al Riese. At a very young age she met the love of her life, Don who shared her heart for the next 65 years. Together they raised their special girls. Shirley had a spit fire personality with a heart of gold. From her family and friends to the mailman, Shirley would share kind words, candy or two dollar bills. In life, the pain of losing a loved one can be eased by the thought that they are rejoining loved ones. Shirley and Don are together again, somewhere over the rainbow where blue birds fly. Shirley is survived by her daughters, Judith Palmer, Donna Van de Bogart and Mary Ann (John) Halstead; grandchildren, Todd (Lori), Grant, Kimberly, Ryan (Amy), Nicholas (Diana), Adam (Michael) and Amanda; great-grandchildren, Tucker, Dagny, Kipp, Dylan, William, Alexander, Emmitt and Ava. A service will be held at the convenience of the family. Shirley's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019