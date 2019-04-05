|
Shirley B. Verity
Elmira - Shirley B. Verity, age 92 of Elmira, NY passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in Bath, NY. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 47 years, William C. Verity.
Shirley is survived by her children, Paul (Jennifer) Verity of Bloomfield, NJ, Michael (Claire) Verity of Brush Prairie, WA, Jean Ellen Wilkins of Aurora, CO and William (Tammy) Verity of Fayetteville, NY; grandchildren, Sam Verity, Austin, Skyler, and Carson Verity, Jared and Amber Verity, Danielle (Chris) Vermuelen, Scott, Jeff, and Todd Wilkins; great-grandchildren, Erik, Sasha and Ellizabeth Verity, Harper Rafferty and Olivia Vermuelen.
Shirley's career included many years running her own business as well as office manager at a local psychiatric practice. Her volunteer activities included Literacy Volunteers, United Methodist Women, and work at the Southside Community Center. She was an active member at the New Beginnings United Methodist Church where she baked, knitted, hosted study groups and traveled the country making life better for everyone she met. She was loved by all and will be missed and cherished by all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in honor of Shirley to New Beginnings United Methodist Church, 300 East Miller Street, Elmira, NY 14904 or Southside Community Center, 215 Partridge Street, Elmira, NY 14904.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at New Beginnings United Methodist Church in Elmira. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Woodlawn National Cemetery. Shirley's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 5, 2019