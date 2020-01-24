Services
Shirley Frances Unwin


1947 - 2020
Shirley Frances Unwin Obituary
Shirley Frances Unwin

Pine City - Age 72, passed away unexpectedly following declining health on Mon. Jan 21, 2020. Born on Mar. 18, 1947 in Elmira; Shirley was the daughter of the late, Leonard Sr. & Marian Lester Unwin. She was employed for many years at St. Joseph's Hospital where she worked in housekeeping for nearly 50 years. She enjoyed many types of crafts and loved animals. Shirley loved the Beatles and had a collection that would "knock your socks off". Surviving are her loving brothers, Leonard "Pete" (Dawn) Unwin and Ronald (Renee) Unwin. Elmira; along with nieces and nephews and a good friend, Marlene Maynard. In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her brother, Stewart Unwin. Guest will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Elmira on Thurs. Jan. 30, 2020 between the hours of 4-6 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 6:15 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the Elmira Animal Shelter or Chemung County SPCA in her memory.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -