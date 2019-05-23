Services
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 733-7566
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Henderson Funeral Home East Hills
2503 Bedford Street
Johnstown, PA
Service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
5:00 PM
Henderson Funeral Home East Hills
2503 Bedford St
Johnstown, PA
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Avenue
Elmira, NY
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Avenue
Elmira, NY
Elmira - Hancock, Shirley, 90, Elmira, NY, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Forest Hills Personal Care Home in Sidman, PA. She was born on January 11, 1929 in South Fork, PA to the late Clarence and Florence (Miller) Lane. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Millard S. Hancock Jr.; and brother, Donald Lane.

She is survived by her sister, Betty George; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Shirley loved to tend to her flowers, cross stitch, crochet and do ceramics. Friends will be received on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue, Elmira, NY from 1 pm to 3 pm with a funeral service to follow at 3 pm. Inurnment will be at the convenience of the family in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Elmira, NY. Shirley's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on May 23, 2019
