1/1
Shirley J. Bauer
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley J. Bauer

Horseheads - Age 90 of Horseheads, NY. She was born April 8, 1930 in Elmira, daughter of the late Frank C. and Erma (Coe) Williams and passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband Frank, with whom she shared 56 loving years; infant son Frank. Jr., brother and sister-in-law Franklin and Ella Williams; brother-in-law Robert Ruggles and nephew Robert Ruggles, Jr. Shirley is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law Debra & Michael Ley of MI, Lori & Joe Peters of Horseheads, Nancy & John Kelly of FL; grandchildren Brendan (Gena) Ley, Courtney Ley, Kevin (Sarah) Kline, Ashley Kline, Joshua and Morgan Kelly, Mandi (Kevin) Hillman; great grandchildren Peter, Max, Jack and Grace Whitson, Vincent Kline and Payton Kline, Elana, Stella and Blake Hillman; sister Marilyn Ruggles of TX; special friend Gloria Redden of Horseheads along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. Shirley was a longtime member of the 1st Baptist Church in Elmira. She retired from the Chemung County License Bureau after 30 years of service. Shirley was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother devoting her life to her family. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. She will be laid to rest with her husband Frank in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may remember Shirley through donations to Meals on Wheels of Chemung County, 409 William St., Elmira 14901. Her family gives a special thank you to Lauren Tiberia and Dr. Akila for all their love and compassionate care.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 734-5368
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved