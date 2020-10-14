Shirley J. Bauer



Horseheads - Age 90 of Horseheads, NY. She was born April 8, 1930 in Elmira, daughter of the late Frank C. and Erma (Coe) Williams and passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband Frank, with whom she shared 56 loving years; infant son Frank. Jr., brother and sister-in-law Franklin and Ella Williams; brother-in-law Robert Ruggles and nephew Robert Ruggles, Jr. Shirley is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law Debra & Michael Ley of MI, Lori & Joe Peters of Horseheads, Nancy & John Kelly of FL; grandchildren Brendan (Gena) Ley, Courtney Ley, Kevin (Sarah) Kline, Ashley Kline, Joshua and Morgan Kelly, Mandi (Kevin) Hillman; great grandchildren Peter, Max, Jack and Grace Whitson, Vincent Kline and Payton Kline, Elana, Stella and Blake Hillman; sister Marilyn Ruggles of TX; special friend Gloria Redden of Horseheads along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. Shirley was a longtime member of the 1st Baptist Church in Elmira. She retired from the Chemung County License Bureau after 30 years of service. Shirley was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother devoting her life to her family. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. She will be laid to rest with her husband Frank in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may remember Shirley through donations to Meals on Wheels of Chemung County, 409 William St., Elmira 14901. Her family gives a special thank you to Lauren Tiberia and Dr. Akila for all their love and compassionate care.









