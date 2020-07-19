1/1
Shirley J. Boston
Shirley J. Boston

Elmira - Age 78, of Elmira, NY, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at home with her loving family by her side. She was born on May 8, 1942 to the late Earl and Dorothy (Dunn) Kelly. Shirley was predeceased by her daughter, Sandra Tobias, brother, James Kelly and sister, Barbara Present. She is survived by her son, Kenneth (Mary) Boston; daughters, Holly (Craig Moore) McDaniel and Susan (Dwight Gleason) Garris; brother, Tom (Shannon) Kelly; sisters, Betty Nichols and Linda Bradley; special granddaughter, Kelly Boston along with several other grandchildren; special great-grandson, Wesley Schuyler Jr. along with many other great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Shirley was a longtime member of the Horseheads Moose #1832. Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, July 21st from 2 to 4 p.m. at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. Adhering to state regulations all guest must wear a mask and keep a 6ft distance from other guests at all times.




Published in Star-Gazette from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 733-4629
