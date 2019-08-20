|
Shirley J. (Cook) Thomas
Warwick, RI - Shirley J. (Cook) Thomas, 76, a retired Salvation Army Minister, died Friday, August 16, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, RI. She was the beloved wife of Ralph E. Thomas Jr. with whom she celebrated 56 years of marriage.
Born in Elmira, NY to Herbert M. and Twila J. (Hart) Cook she graduated from Elmira Free Academy in 1960 and the Salvation Army Training College in 1962. After retiring as a Salvation Army Officer with 41 years of active service she moved to Warwick in 2003 where she continued, in retirement, to serve in the Salvation Army for another five years.
Aside from her husband, she is survived by two sons: Ralph E. Thomas III & Kevin J. Thomas (wife Myndi); one brother: Albert F. Cook; two sisters: Sharon E. Ellis & Brenda Brink and four grandchildren: Samantha, Nathan, Alex & Amber. She was the sister of the late Larry E. Cook, Herbert M. Cook Jr., Mary R. Hall and Nancy L. Gates.
Her funeral service will be held at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick, RI on Saturday, August 24 at 2:00 PM. Calling hours will be held at the funeral home prior to the service from 12:00 - 2:00 PM.
A graveside service will be held in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Elmira, NY on Monday, August 26 at 1:00PM. Burial will follow.
Donations in her memory made to The Salvation Army, 386 Broad Street, Providence, RI 02907 would be greatly appreciated. Condolences may also be offered and memories shared online at www.carpenterjenks.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019