Shirley L. Silvernail



Elmira - Age 85, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Wellsboro, PA. Shirley was born in Elmira on April 1, 1935, daughter of the late John and Evelyn (Sours) Seymour. Shirley was also predeceased by her husband, Richard in 1982, anlong with sister, Pete Vosburgh and brother, Donnie Seymour. Shirley retired as a service technician from the Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira after many years of service. Shirley is survived by her daughters, Sheila (Danny) Horton and Bonnie Silvernail; sons, Allen (Cece), Donald (Robin), Richard (Linda) and Robert (Rose) Silvernail; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Robert Seymour; many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to call Tuesday, June 16th from 11 am to 1 pm at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 1pm with Rev. Richard Hack officiating. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. Due to Covid 19, visitors must wear masks attending services, along with a limited amount of visitors in the funeral home at one time.









