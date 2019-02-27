|
Shirley Margaret Harrison Craver
Odessa - Shirley Margaret Harrison Craver, 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2018 at the Montgomery Home in Odessa. She was born in Elmira on March 15, 1925 the daughter of the late Richard Harrison and Bernice Wilson. Shirley graduated from Cook Academy in 1943 and attended Keuka College.
Shirley retired in September of 1990 from the NYS Unified Court System, having served 20 years as Chief Surrogate Clerk in Schuyler County. She was a member of the Odessa-Catharine United Methodist Church. Shirley was involved in many organizations over the years. She was a board member for Schuyler Historical Society, Arc of Schuyler and the Odessa-Catharine United Methodist Church. She was active in BPW, The League of Women Voters, ZONTA, Farm Bureau, Schuyler County Republican Committee and the Odessa-Catharine Mothers Club.
She was predeceased by her husband of 69 years, Roy E. Craver in 2014, and by a son, Steven A. Craver in 2006. She is survived by her daughter, Claudia C. LaFace (Tim O'Hearn) of Watkins Glen; son, Martin R. (Robin) Craver of Burdett; four grandchildren, Jessica J. (Kira) Craver, Teresa E. LaFace, Lisa Lyons, (Kris) and Michael S. Craver; and by five great grandchildren.
Shirley's family extends their gratitude and love to Sandy Montgomery, whose home became their home for the past six years. Also, special thanks to Evelyn Dillon-Thompson for her care and devotion to Shirley, and to Southern Tier Hospice for its end of life care and compassion.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 3-5 pm at Vedder and Scott Funeral Home, 122 N. Genesee St., Montour Falls. A memorial service will follow at 5:00 pm. Burial will be in Montour Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Schuyler County Historical Society, P.O. Box 651, Montour Falls, NY 14865. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderandscottfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019