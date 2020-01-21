Services
Baker Family Funeral Home
640 W. Gray Street
Elmira, NY 14905
607-732-5273
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Baker Family Funeral Home
640 W. Gray Street
Elmira, NY 14905
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:00 PM
Baker Family Funeral Home
640 W. Gray Street
Elmira, NY 14905
Shirley N. Chase


1927 - 2020
Shirley N. Chase Obituary
Shirley N. Chase

Elmira - died on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Sun City, Arizona following an illness that started on New Year's Day.

The family received friends on Sunday (Jan 12) at Heritage Funeral Chapel, 6830 W. Thunderbird Road, Peoria, AZ. The family will again receive friends at the Baker Family Funeral Home 640 W. Gray St. Elmira, NY on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM. Funeral services following at 12:00 PM. Interment to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Elmira.

Shirley was born on July 13, 1927 in Elmira, NY, one of five daughters and one son of the late R. Raymond and Elizabeth (Bellows) Newell. She worked at Iszards department store prior to her marriage to Jack T. Chase in 1948. She was a helpmate to Jack and devoted her time and energy to raising and caring for their family.

As the children attended school, she worked part-time as an aid, and later as a Bookkeeper for the Town of Elmira. Retired in 1993 with 20 years of service. Widowed by her husband Jack T. Chase of 34 years in 1982. In 2011 was predeceased by her beloved longtime partner Stan Youngman of 21 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be greatly missed as the Chase family matriarch. She loved to serve others, and enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, baking, roller skating, water skiing, and was an avid bridge player, teacher and coordinator, and euchre card player.

She is survived by daughter Sherry (William) Simons of Peoria, AZ; son, Mark T. (Leasa) Chase of Peoria, AZ; five grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

www.bakerfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 21 to Jan. 30, 2020
