Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 734-5368
Shirley N. (West) Root


1925 - 2020
Shirley N. (West) Root Obituary
Shirley N. (West) Root

Horseheads - Age 94 of Horseheads, NY passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Bethany Manor. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Wednesday, February 5th from 4 to 6 pm. Her funeral service will follow at 6 pm. Chaplain Mary Ann Bernard will officiate. Interment will take place in Nelson Cemetery, Nelson, PA at the convenience of the family. To view her complete obituary, please visit www.walterjkent.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
