Sloman "Pop-Pop" Knox Sr.
1924 - 2020
Sloman Sr. "Pop-Pop" Knox

Elmira - Age 96, of Elmira, NY, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. He was born in Jefferson, Georgia on February 28, 1924 to the late John Wesley and Georgianne (Mack) Knox. He was predeceased by his daughter, Marquetta Knox. Sloman is survived by his wife, Georgia Knox; children, Lynn (Mathew) Smith, James Knox, Lorena Knox, Sloman (Esther) Knox Jr., Eric Knox, Deneen Brown and Jesse Knox; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; along with a host of nieces and nephews. He was a veteran of the US Army and was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 6018 in Fayetteville, NC. Sloman was a longtime member of St. Paul's Missionary Baptist church where he served as Deacon and also Chairman of the Deacon Board. All services for Sloman will be held at a later date. Matthew 25:21 His lord said unto him, well done, thou good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy lord. Arrangements have been entrusted to the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.




Published in Star-Gazette from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 733-4629
