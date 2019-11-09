Services
Barber Funeral Home
413 S. Main St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-4801
Sophie (Urkewich) Norman


1920 - 2019
Sophie (Urkewich) Norman Obituary
Sophie (Urkewich) Norman

Elmira Heights - Age 99 of Elmira Heights. She was born October 20th, 1920, daughter of the late Wasel and Anna (Repella) Urkewich, and passed away peacefully in Seneca View Nursing Facility in Montour Falls on November 7th 2019. In addition to her parents Sophie was predeceased by her loving husband of nearly 60 years, John Norman Sr., in 2000, as well as her siblings Julia, Mary, Catherine, Steve, and Andrew. She is survived by her son and his fiancé, John (Sandy Ream) Norman of Reading Center, NY; her grandchildren Stephanie Norman of VA, Melanie (Kyle) Groshan on Manilus, NY, and Alissa (Jason) Brewer of Victor, NY; great-grandchildren Zachary Francis, and Megan and Gwendolyn Groshan; her sister Dorothy Gonnella or FL; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Sophie owned and operated Watkins Glen Floral with her husband from 1955-1977. She was a member of St. James' Episcopal Church in Watkins Glen. Most of all, Sophie had a wonderful life; she cherished and was loved for 99 years. Family offers special thanks to the nursing staff at Seneca View Nursing Facility, 3rd Floor for the wonderful care given to Sophie. Private services and interment will be held in Maple Grove Cemetery at the wishes of her family. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
