Sr. Elizabeth Hughes
Brighton - God called Sister Elizabeth A. Hughes home, July 16, 2019, during her 73rd year as a Sister of Mercy. Sister Elizabeth (Betty) Hughes, a parishioner of St. Patrick Church, Elmira, entered the Sisters of Mercy after graduating from Elmira Catholic High. She received a BS in Education from Nazareth College and an MA degree in Religious Education from Aquinas University, MI. She received Certification as a Chaplain from the National Association of Catholic Chaplains. She taught in Diocesan Catholic Schools in Clyde, Corning, Elmira, Oswego, and Rochester. Following being Principal at Holy Family School, Auburn, Sister Betty served as Pastoral Assistant in Chili and Ithaca. She then worked in adult education and served as executive secretary for the Diocesan Pastoral Council. She was Chaplain and Pastoral Assistant at the Craig DDSO, Dagwood Day Care Center, and Director of Postulants for the Sisters of Mercy for six years. Along with that role she was Chaplain at Mercycare, Hornell, Pastoral Assistant, St. Mary's, Dansville and Chaplain at the Craig Developmental Disability Center, Sonyea, NY, followed by becoming a Spiritual Ministry Director at Misericordia Spiritual Ministries, Elmira. Survived by her sister, Mary Kennedy, nieces, nephews and the Sisters of Mercy.
Friends are welcome Friday, July 19, 2019, from 4 to 7 PM at Mercy Center, 1437 Blossom Road, with vigil service at 7 PM. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, July 20, 11AM at Mercy Center. Interment, Monday, July 22 at 11AM. St. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Elmira, NY. Donations in her memory may be made to the Sisters of Mercy.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 18, 2019